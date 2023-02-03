Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of KRNY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.