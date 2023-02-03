Flora Growth’s (FLGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Argus in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

FLGC opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

