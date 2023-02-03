Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

