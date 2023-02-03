HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ (HIVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $345.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.52. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

