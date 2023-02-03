J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JJSF. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. CL King boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.