J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JJSF. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. CL King boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

