Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.
Primis Financial Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.
Insider Transactions at Primis Financial
In related news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $469,604.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primis Financial (FRST)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.