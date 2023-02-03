Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Primis Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

In related news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $469,604.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

About Primis Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

