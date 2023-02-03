Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.59.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

