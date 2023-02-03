Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.59.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.