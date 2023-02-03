Houte Hans Van Sells 924 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $10,884.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,291.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.26 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
