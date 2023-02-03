Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Acquires C$19,200.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,585,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,996.80.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 1,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 4,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$6,020.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$426.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Pine Cliff Energy Increases Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0401223 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

