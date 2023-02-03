Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $16,633.36 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $16,633.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NRIX stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Featured Stories
