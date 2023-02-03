Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

