Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,412 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $16,633.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
