Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,412 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $16,633.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 701,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 538,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 445,696 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

