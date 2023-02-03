ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 2,075.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 840,500 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

