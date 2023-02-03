Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Equal Weight

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.
American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
