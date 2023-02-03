Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $42.33.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

