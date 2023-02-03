Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock worth $657,323. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Codexis by 1.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

