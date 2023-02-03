Philip Blake Hodge Purchases 15,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,585,935 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,996.80.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Philip Blake Hodge purchased 1,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Philip Blake Hodge purchased 4,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$6,020.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.70. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0401223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

