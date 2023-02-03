Maxim Group Increases AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $12.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 388,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

