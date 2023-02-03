Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of ALGM opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

