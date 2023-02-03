Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
Shares of ALGM opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
