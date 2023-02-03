Needham & Company LLC Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $41.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,224 shares of company stock worth $2,439,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

