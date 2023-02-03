Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

ALGM stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

