Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $68.00 at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.