Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

