Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMTX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of AMTX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 28.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 538,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aemetis by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

