Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARLP. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $202,000.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

