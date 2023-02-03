BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.