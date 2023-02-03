Mizuho Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

