Mizuho Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
