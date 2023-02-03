Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Raised to $380.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $548.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day moving average of $482.23. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 41.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 15.1% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

