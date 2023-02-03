Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

