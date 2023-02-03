Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $96.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3 %

AMD opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,650,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

