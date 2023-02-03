B. Riley Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Neutral

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

