Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

