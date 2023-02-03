Biofrontera’s (BFRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.