Biofrontera’s (BFRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Feb 3rd, 2023

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRIGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

