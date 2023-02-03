Biofrontera’s (BFRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.
NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
