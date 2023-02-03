Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

