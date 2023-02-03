BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $105.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

