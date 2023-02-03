Oppenheimer Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $294.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $22.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS.
AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.
Amgen Stock Performance
AMGN opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
