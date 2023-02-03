Oppenheimer Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $294.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $22.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.