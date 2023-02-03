Citigroup Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Up 9.7 %

CFLT stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.