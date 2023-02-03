Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $220.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

AMGN opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

