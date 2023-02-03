Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $220.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.
AMGN opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
