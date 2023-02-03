Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Kellogg by 44.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $115,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.