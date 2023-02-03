Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Enovix has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

