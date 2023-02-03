Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $495.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 523.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

