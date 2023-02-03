Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MG opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.51. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

