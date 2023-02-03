Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Price Performance
Shares of MG opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.51. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.