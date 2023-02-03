St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth $4,788,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

