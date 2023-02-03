Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.18.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.