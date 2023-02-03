Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.