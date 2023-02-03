Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.
Shares of HHC stock opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter.
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
