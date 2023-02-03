Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.