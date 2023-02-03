Raymond James Raises Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $61.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

Newmont Stock Down 3.2 %

NEM opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

