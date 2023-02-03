Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CAO Purchases $23,103.50 in Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CAO Jerrod Hanson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $23,103.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $255,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $30.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
