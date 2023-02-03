Barclays Boosts Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Price Target to GBX 364

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

