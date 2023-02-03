Raymond James Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

